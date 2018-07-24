Pop star Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday due to a suspected overdose, according to media reports.

Lovato, 25, has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse. Representatives for Lovato did not respond to a request for comment but People magazine, quoting an unidentified source, reported she was "okay and stable."

TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, reported that Lovato was found unconscious at her home and was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for suspected opioid and drug overdoses.

Los Angeles police said they had responded to a medical emergency on Tuesday involving a woman on the Hollywood Hills street where Lovato reportedly has a home, but declined to name the person.

Lovato released a song last month called "Sober" in which she sang, "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore, And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor, To the ones who never left me We've been down this road before, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."