A Syrian olive farmer, Fahim Mohammed says before the war began in 2011, the work and harvest were good. The fighting put an end to the farming, but in parts of the country, labourers have returned to the fields.

With the harvest a few months away, factories such as the one owned by Ahmed Hamdo and Marian Muhammed will be important.

They're checking the equipment and deciding what needs fixing and cleaning before processing can begin.

The olive season is very important for Afrin. It makes money for the farmers, so there are more than 350 olive-processing factories in this region.