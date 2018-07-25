With the aim of strengthening the country's fight against terrorism, Turkey’s governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) proposed an anti-terror bill one day after the country observed the second anniversary of the deadly July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

The proposal came three days before the government lifted the state of emergency in the country.

The emergency was declared five days after the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) carried out the deadly July 15, 2016 coup attempt, which left at least 250 people killed and nearly 2,600 injured.

The parliament approved parts of the proposed law late on Tuesday and will debate the rest of the bill until October 1.

What does the new law entail?

The anti-terror bill calls for giving governors and security forces some discretionary powers for three more years as they had exercised under the state of emergency.

These powers include prohibiting navigation of vehicles in some areas as well as transporting arms and ammunition.

The bill also authorises the Defence Minister to dismiss personnel of Turkish Armed Forces, police and gendarmerie departments, and public servants and workers if they are found to be linked to a terror organisation.

The proposal also allows law enforcement officials to conduct searches of military sites, with the participation of military authorities and under the supervision of the public prosecutor.

Intelligence agencies will be exempted from the Information Acquisition Law.

The people dismissed from their jobs on alleged links to terrorism cannot be recruited directly or indirectly in public services anymore.

However, people whose objections to dismissals are approved will return to their job in the same staff and ranking. They will also be paid social and financial compensation upon their return.

The people dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces and police department can be recruited in a “research centre” under the Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry, if the court clears them to return to their job.

The law offers two-day detention periods in the investigations of offences against state security and the constitutional order. This period can be extended to four days in collective crimes. The detentions are extendable by up to two times.

As soon as the law comes into effect, trustees appointed by the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) for companies that are found to have links will terrorist organisations, will continue their job for three more years.

Those officials terminated from their jobs after having been found guilty of membership to a terror group will have their weapons licenses cancelled and would be evicted from public housing or foundation residences.