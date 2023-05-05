WORLD
New Serbia shooting leaves at least 10 dead, 15 wounded
Young man randomly fires from car with an automatic rifle in Mladenovac town, south of capital Belgrade, leaving casualties, day after a teenager killed eight children and school guard at a school in Belgrade.
The initial shootings took place in Mladenovac, following an argument in a schoolyard and continued in two neighbouring villages. / Photo: Reuters. / Reuters
May 5, 2023

At least 10 people have been killed and 15 wounded when a man opened fire at several locations in Serbia.

Local media reports early on Friday said a 21-year-old man identified by police as Uros Blazic, a son of a member of the Serbian military, randomly fired from a car with an automatic rifle, killing a police officer and his sister as well as six other people, who later succumbed to their wounds.

At least two other people were also reportedly killed.

At least 25 people have been reportedly shot, including women and children.

The initial shootings took place in Mladenovac, 42 kilometres south of the capital Belgrade, following an argument in a schoolyard and continued in two neighbouring villages.

A warrant has been issued for Blazic's arrest.

The Interior Ministry announced that an operation has been launched, as the perpetrator is on the run, and all available patrols have been sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Pozarevac.

A large number of police officers with bulletproof armour and helmets sealed off streets and helicopters are flying over the villages.

The special forces did not allow anyone to approach the villages where the shootings took place as the killer is suspected to be hiding in the village of Sepsin.

There is no official information about whether he was surrounded or shot at by the police.

Ambulance and police teams are at the scene of the incident.

Belgrade school shooting

Meanwhile, Health Minister Danica Grujicic and Director of the Security Information Agency Aleksandar Vulin arrived at the emergency centre where the wounded received treatment.

The incident comes a day after a school shooting left nine people dead.

Eight students and a security guard were killed when a teenage boy opened fire in a school in Belgrade.

Another six students and a female teacher were wounded in the incident, which took place at Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School, according to the Interior Ministry.

The ministry said the 14-year-old suspect, identified only by his initials, KK, has been arrested.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow over Wednesday's incident.

