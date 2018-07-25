The death toll from Monday's wildfires on the east and west coasts of Greece’s Attica region has risen to 81, according to the Fire Brigade Department on Wednesday. Nearly 200 people have been injured.

The toll increased from 76 to 81 when a person succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while four other bodies were found around the region.

Rescue workers continue to search charred homes and burned-out cars.

Greek media have described the disaster as a "national tragedy," while Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia and announced three days of national mourning.

The government has not yet said how many people are still missing from the fires, which broke out on Monday, as firefighters continue to battle blazes in some areas.

Residents and terrified holidaymakers were overtaken by the flames in homes, on foot or in their cars. AFP photographers saw the burnt bodies of people and dogs.

The charred bodies of 26 people, including small children, were discovered at a villa at the seaside resort of Mati, 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Athens, said rescuer Vassilis Andriopoulos.

They were huddled together in small groups, "perhaps families, friends or strangers, entwined in a last attempt to protect themselves as they tried to reach the sea," he said.

As world leaders including Pope Francis affirmed their solidarity, Athens said 308 engineers would arrive on site by Wednesday to assess the damage.

But "the problem is what is still hidden under the ashes," said emergency services Vice President Miltiadis Mylonas.

The death toll could surpass that from the blazes that hit Greece's southern island of Evia in 2007 in which 77 people perished.

One Belgian was among the victims, said Belgium's foreign minister Didier Reynders, while Poland said a Polish woman and her son also died.

Some 187 people have been hospitalised, with 82 still being treated on Tuesday evening, including almost a dozen children, most of whom were in "serious condition," the fire services said.

Dramatic video footage showed people fleeing by car as the tourist-friendly Attica region declared a state of emergency.

Athanasia Oktapodi, whose home is surrounded by pine trees, said she first spotted the fire moving down the hill, "and five or 10 minutes later it was in my garden."

"I ran out like a crazy person, got to the beach and put my head in the water. Then the patrol boats came," said the 60-year-old.

Victims not only humans

Many animals have been reported dead or missing.

Greek newspaper Lifo reported that volunteers and animal shelters' helpers have rushed to the affected areas to save any pets and stray animals.

One picture widely shared on Twitter was that of a dog bearing multiple burns on its one side amid many pictures of firefighters saving animals.

Families separated

A database for those missing has already been created, Greek newspaper iefimerida reported.

There are already 34 people reported missing in the database. However, this is not an official number.

The Greek fire depatrmemnt has urged people to report the missing cases by calling 199.