TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey places jailed US pastor under house arrest
Andrew Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK terror group and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.
Turkey places jailed US pastor under house arrest
Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina, US, who has been in jail in Turkey since December 2016, is seen in this undated picture taken in Izmir, Turkey. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
July 25, 2018

US Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who is facing terror charges in Turkey, has been put under house arrest, according to a Turkish court ruling on Wednesday.

Brunson was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.

He was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK terror group and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.

The Izmir 2nd High Criminal Court decided to turn Brunson's detention into house arrest due to his "health problems."

RECOMMENDED

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a 35-year jail term for Brunson.

The court decided to allow Brunson to live at his address in Izmir, but barred him from "abandonment of residence" and also imposed a ban on him leaving the country.

TRT World 's correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan