Pakistani women made history on Wednesday with an unprecedented turnout in an election that will see the second civilian transfer of power after decades of military rule.

Female voters constitute 44.1 percent of the total eligible voters across the country. In previous elections, even those who were registered were not allowed to vote by men.

“In previous elections, women have been deliberately pushed to the margins and were not allowed voting rights. This has been slowly and gradually countered by the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] by different mechanisms,” Abid Hussain of BBC Urdu told TRT World on Wednesday.

"This year they made it mandatory that every political party has to give tickets to at least 5 pc of women. They also said that no results will be accepted if they don't have 10 percent women polling in those constituencies," Hussain said.

Breaking the glass polling box

Babar Yaqoob, the ECP Secretary, confirmed that in the region of Dir in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, women came out to vote for the first time in the country's history, local media reported. Dir has historically made pre-poll agreements to not let women vote.

Women cast their votes for the first time at many polling stations in Kohistan, in the same province.

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) also made strides. Kurram tribal district's independent candidate Ali Begum, the only female from FATA to run, observed women's presence at the polls.

While the women of Mohmand tribal district in FATA had voted before, there was a notable increase in turnout.

"Women came out in large numbers in Mohmand Agency, according to official data," Iftikhar Firdous, bureau chief for The Express Tribune told TRT World. "While previous results showed only 13 percent voted in earlier elections, it is believed this has tripled."

"In distant areas like Bayzai subdivision on the Pak-Afghan border, it was a first vote for many women," Firdous said.

The last polling station for women in Mohmand tribal district's Bayzai is just five km from the border with Afghanistan.

Around 105.96 million voters across Pakistan registered for the July 25 elections. Women comprise 46.73 million, about 44.1 percent of the electorate.

The registration of female voters for the July 25 elections has increased by 24 percent when compared to the 2013 elections. In the last general elections, over 95 percent of registered women did not vote in at least 17 National Assembly constituencies.

Pakistani women have had the right to vote since 1956, but in many war-torn and rural areas, they are still not allowed to exercise universal suffrage.

"We made history today. It is the first time that women have come out of their homes to cast their vote," FATA's North Waziristan Administrator Mohammad Ayaz Khan told AP on Wednesday.