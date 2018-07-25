Pakistan is locked in a close and tense election race on Wednesday, pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a process marred by a suicide bomb that killed 31 people near a polling station.

Khan's camp was increasingly confident as early projections showed him in the lead, while Sharif's party and several others complained of rigging in the vote count.

Neither Khan nor Sharif's party appeared likely to win a clear majority in the National Assembly.

Early projections from four local TV channels all put Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party ahead, estimating it would win between 94 and 102 of 272 elected seats available, while Sharif's outgoing governing party was estimated at between 40 and 58.

However, those projections were based on only about 10-15 percent of votes counted.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob told reporters early on Thursday counting had been delayed by technical failures in an electronic reporting system and the tallying was now being conducted manually. The results had been due by 2 a.m. (2100 GMT on Wednesday).

"There's no conspiracy, nor any pressure in delay of the results. The delay is being caused because the result transmission system has collapsed," Yaqoob said. He did not give a time for when full official results would be released.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and brother of the ousted prime minister, early on Thursday rejected the counting process as results were still trickling out.

"We reject this result," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sharif's party has accused the powerful military for weeks of attempting to throw the election to opposition figure Imran Khan.

A spokeswoman for Sharif's party said there were already "serious reservations" about the vote count after reports soldiers stationed in polling stations had thrown out political parties' monitors during the tabulations.

About 371,000 soldiers have been stationed at polling stations across the country, nearly five times the number deployed at the last election in 2013.

Khan's party spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, showed confidence as the early projections were broadcast, saying in a tweet "Congratulations to the nation on a new Pakistan! Prime Minister Imran Khan."

The election will be only the second civilian transfer of power in Pakistan's 71-year history.

But campaigning has been plagued for months by allegations the powerful armed forces have been trying to tilt the race in Khan's favour after falling out with the outgoing ruling party of Sharif, who was jailed on corruption charges this month.

Most forecasters are predicting a hung parliament that will require a coalition government as the razor-thin polling lead by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party over Sharif's PML-N is unlikely to result in a majority from the 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.

Within hours of the polls opening, a suicide bomber struck outside a crowded polling station in eastern Quetta in the province of Balochistan killing as many as 31 people.

TRT World'sShoaib Hassan reports from Islamabad.

Police say the target was a senior police official's convoy. Another further 35 people were injured in the attack, several in critical condition, raising concerns the death toll could rise further, according to hospital official Jaffar Kakar.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the explosion near a polling station in Quetta, Pakistan, according to the group's AMAQ news agency.

