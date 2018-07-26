Venezuela will remove five zeroes from the bolivar currency rather than the three zeroes originally planned, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday, in an effort to keep up with inflation projected to reach one million percent this year.

The OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)nation's economy has been steadily collapsing since the 2014 crash of oil prices left it unable to maintain its socialist economic system that for years provided lavish subsidies while enforcing strict price controls.

Annual inflation in June topped 46,000 percent, according to the opposition-run Congress. The IMF or International Monetary Fund said this week it could hit seven digits this year, putting it on par with the crises of Zimbabwe in the 2000s and Germany in the 1920s.

"The monetary reconversion will start on August 20," Maduro said in a televised broadcast, showing new bills that are to be released next month.

He said the overhaul would tie the bolivar to the recently launched state-backed cryptocurrency called the petro, without offering details.

Cryptocurrency experts have said the petro suffers from a lack of credibility because of a lack of confidence in Maduro's government and the mismanagement of the country's existing national currency.

The government has said it is the victim of an "economic war" led by opposition leaders with the help of Washington, which last year levied several rounds of sanctions against Maduro's administration and a group of top officials.