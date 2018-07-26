Pakistan woke to electoral chaos on Thursday with the outgoing ruling party and others denouncing widespread "blatant rigging" in the pivotal general election and rejecting unofficial, partial results suggesting victory for former cricket champion Imran Khan.

Results were still being tallied on Thursday morning, hours after Khan's supporters took to the streets to celebrate victory in an election which opponents have said the powerful military rigged in his favour.

The Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed allegations of manipulation, blaming the delay on glitches in new, untested counting software.

"These elections were 100 percent fair and transparent. Why don't you think the five political parties might be wrong?" said Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza early Thursday as the outcry grew.

Raza did not say when election authorities would be in a position to announce the results.

Local media said less than half the votes had been counted more than 13 hours after polls closed, an unprecedented delay that has fuelled widespread fears over the legitimacy of the exercise.

Based on a 47% vote count, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in the lead with 114 of the 272 directly-elected National Assembly seats. His party would need to win 137 seats for an outright majority.

Ousted prime minister's Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz followed with 64 seats and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party followed with 42 seats, according to English-language newspaper Dawn.

The party of Khan's jailed chief rival, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, called the count an assault on democracy in the nuclear-armed, Muslim country which has a history of military rule.

The PML-N and PPP both said their monitors in many voting centres had not received the official notifications of the precinct's results, but instead got handwritten tallies that they could not verify.

"It is a sheer rigging. The way the people's mandate has blatantly been insulted, it is intolerable," PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif told a news conference as the counting continued.

"We totally reject this result," he said. "It is a big shock to Pakistan's democratic process."

The PPP also complained that its polling agents were asked to leave during the vote count in a number of voting centres.

"This is the warning bell of a serious threat," said PPP senator Sherry Rehman. "This whole election could be null and void, and we don't want this."

Any potential delays in forming a government would be worrisome, as Pakistan faces a mounting economic crisis that is likely to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund and worsening relations with on-off ally the United States.

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob said told reporters early on Thursday counting had been delayed by technical failures in an electronic reporting system and the tallying was now being conducted manually. The results had been due by Wednesday 2100 GMT.

"There's no conspiracy, nor any pressure in delay of the results. The delay is being caused because the result transmission system has collapsed," Yaqoob said.

He said he could not set an exact deadline when the full results would be released but it would be as soon as possible.

