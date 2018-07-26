A suspected "firework device" exploded outside the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, wounding the 26-year-old male suspect and no one else, police said.

The explosion was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself, injuring his hand.

A police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

The embassy, in a separate statement, described the device as a bomb. It said police had responded but did not offer further details.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

Eyewitnesses say an explosion has taken place outside the US embassy in Beijing. Local media said there was a suspected attempt at self-immolation.