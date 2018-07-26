Palestine's Ministry of Health says at least three Palestinians have been killed on Wednesday in an assault carried out by Israel in east Gaza.

Ashraf al Qidra, a spokesman for the Gaza health ministry, confirmed the deaths, but he did not provide the names or ages of the slain Palestinians.

However, the website The Palestinian Information Center reported that the ministry had identified the three as being Ahmad al Basous, 28, Obada Farwana, 29, and Mohammed al Areer, 27. It said that all of them were residents of Shuja iya neighborhood east of Gaza city.

It reported apart from the three that had died, a fourth person wasinjured when Israeli tanks opened fire on a "resistance post."

It also reported that Israeli artillery units shelled several positions allegedly associated with Hamas.

Israeli military said it had launched an assault on militant targets in the Gaza Strip after its troops on the border came under fire and that its forces were "targeting Hamas military posts."

It claimed that its troops had come under fire after turning away "Twenty children sent towards the border fence as a decoy."

Gaza residents reported hearing many explosions.

According to the Reuters news agency Hamas confirmed that the three Palestinians killed were its members, but no militant group claimed responsibility for shooting at Israeli troops.

Ceasefire broken

The assault comes a few days after Hamas, which governs Gaza, said it had agreed to a ceasefire with Israel to prevent weekend hostilities from escalating.