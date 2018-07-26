Sunday 22 July belonged to Mesut Ozil. When he published his three part statement over the course of Sunday, finally delivering his bombshell around 8 pm local German time, millions of fans around the world combed over his every word. With a bang, the international footballing star had initiated a debate that a younger generation of immigrant background had not had in Germany.

His silence after a photo with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was taken at a charity event in London, earned him a lot of criticism within Germany.

The president of the German Football Association (DFB), Reinhard Grindel, called on Ozil several times to explain himself and his decision.

After Ilkay Gundogan gave a comparatively brief statement to the press shortly after the publication of the photos in which he described the meeting and the handover of the jersey as an apolitical act and emphasised his solidarity with Germany, the focus was primarily on Ozil.

Gundogan continued to be booed by German fans during the World Cup even after professing his loyalty to Germany. Headlines about Ozil, however, continued to dominate the German press. The back pages and the front pages intensely scrutinised Ozil's performance and his meeting with the Turkish President.

"Ozil is not comfortable in the DFB jersey," proclaimed Lothar Matthaus the DFB's official honorary captain, on the front page of a German daily. A short time later, Matthaus, visited Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for the World Cup.

There was no media outcry. It is this double standard, amongst many others, that Mesut Ozil alluded to in his three-part statement, making him a hero to millions of people.

From the very beginning, the boundaries between criticism and racist resentment were blurred. Often discussions revolved around the alleged performance of the midfielder or his decision to take a photo with Erdogan, an underlying overlapping theme was also apparent: Ozil is and remains a foreigner. Lukas Rilke, a journalist at Der Spiegel, summed it up "the core of the undignified spectacle" is racism.

This was obviously Ozil's conclusion and of millions of others who showed solidarity with him.

Mesut Ozil's words acted as a courageous statement voicing a phenomenon with which minorities in Germany previously felt unable to express or alone.

Without justifying or explaining himself, he explained his assessment of the events. His statement was not just a reaction, he did not submit to the demands, no, he did not even use the same discourse - he initiated a new, much larger one.

Ozil's text trilogy is an all-around attack against hypocrisy, discrimination and self-importance. What the native from North Rhine-Westphalia published has an unprecedented symbolic character for many people in Germany who have had similar experiences.

Not belonging, the doubts, the pressure to prove oneself - in particular but not exclusively for young Turks, one realises, that Ozil wrote to them from the soul.

Ozil's words were not tempered and couched in technocratic terms, they expressed a deep-seated emotional pain and a willingness to no longer be powerless in the face of a media and political machine bent on making him yield.

Ozil not only describes the experiences of his own case, he offers a template in which others can record their own experiences. And he used his massive platform to do so.

He chose to use his platform rather than another and in using the English language he ensured that his message would be understood internationally and nationally. His words would not be lost in translation or subverted.