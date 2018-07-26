Pakistan cricket legend turned opposition stalwart Imran Khan claimed victory on Thursday in the country's tense elections, following accusations of poll rigging by rival parties.

"God has given me a chance to come to power to implement that ideology which I started 22 years ago," Khan, 65, said in a televised speech from his house near the capital Islamabad.

Results were still being tallied on Thursday, hours after Khan's supporters took to the streets to celebrate winning an election that opponents have said the powerful military rigged in his favour.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vigens reports.

The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice, vowed to fight corruption and transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

He said he would not live in the prime minister's palatial house and his government would decide what to do with the building.

Khan also said his government would utilise all the governor houses of the country for public use.

Khan for resolution of Kashmir dispute

Khan called for "mutually beneficial" ties with Pakistan's on-off ally the United States, and offered an olive branch to arch-foe India, saying the two nations should resolve the long-simmering dispute over Kashmir.

It is a stunning rise for an anti-corruption crusader who spent much of his political career on the fringes of Pakistani politics.

The stock market shot up nearly two percent in early trading on relief that Khan was expected to be able to form a stable coalition.