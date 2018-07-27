Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's fortune took a more than $15 billion hit on Thursday, as the social media company suffered the biggest one-day wipeout in US stock market history a day after executives forecast years of lower profit margins.

Shares closed down almost 19 percent at $176.26, wiping more than $120 billion off the company's value or nearly four times the entire market capitalisation of Twitter Inc.

At least 16 brokerages cut their price targets on Facebook after Chief Financial Officer David Wehner startled an otherwise routine call with analysts by saying the company faced a multi-year squeeze on its business margins.

That "bombshell," as one analyst termed it, played into concerns on Wall Street that Facebook's model could be under threat after a year dominated by efforts to head off concerns over privacy and its role in global news flow.

Facebook's worst trading day

It was the company's worst trading day since going public in 2012, and among the biggest one-day losses of market value in US stock market history.

The loss came a day after Facebook revealed that its user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as it grappled with privacy issues.

Those revelations stunned investors, who believed the company had weathered the recent scandal over users' privacy and pushed the stock to an all-time high on Wednesday of $217.50.