North Korea has transferred the remains of an unspecified number of soldiers killed in the Korean War to the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

The repatriation of remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War was one of the agreements reached during an unprecedented summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12.

The US military transport plane took off from the Osan Air Base in South Korea at 5:55 am local time (2055 GMT Thursday), Yonhap news agency reported, citing a Seoul government source.

TRT World's Harry Horton meets a man who hopes to receive the remains of his grandfather.

The aircraft's destination was the Kalma airport in North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan, the agency added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the repatriations will begin soon, but did not confirm media reports about the first transfer of some 50 sets of remains.

William Denselow joins TRT World from Washington and explains the significance of the repatriation of the fallen soldiers.