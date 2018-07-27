POLITICS
4 MIN READ
MMA fighter Conor McGregor pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
The Irish star had been charged with charged with assault, criminal mischief and other crimes, but he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a violation, which will not result in a criminal record.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor exits the courtroom after appearing in the Brooklyn court on charges of assault stemming from a melee, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
July 27, 2018

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Brooklyn courthouse as part of a deal with prosecutors to resolve charges over an April melee at the Barclays Center arena.

McGregor, dressed in a dark navy suit, was stone-faced throughout the court proceeding. He will avoid prison as a result of his agreement, which calls for him to serve five days of community service, attend an anger management program and pay for the damages he caused.

Outside the courthouse, McGregor thanked prosecutors and the judge for letting him "move forward."

"I'd like to say to my friends, my family and my fans: Thank you for your support," he added. A small crowd of fans cheered as he headed for his car.

Disorderly conduct

The 30-year-old brash Irish star had been charged with assault, criminal mischief and other crimes for his role in the brawl. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a violation, which will not result in a criminal record. The plea will have no affect on his immigration status or his ability to fight, according to his defense lawyer, Bruce Maffeo.

Video footage, which went viral, appeared to show McGregor and his entourage in an underground parking area smashing windows on a bus filled with Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters who were at the arena to publicize an upcoming UFC event.

RECOMMENDED

Cian Cowley, another Irish fighter charged in the incident, also pleaded guilty on Thursday.

The UFC, the sport's premier organizing body, said one fighter was hit by a dolly thrown through a window, while another suffered a cut to his eye after the glass shattered.

Stripped

At the time of the melee, McGregor was angry that the UFC had stripped him of the lightweight title, according to profanity-laced messages he posted on Twitter.

The UFC took away the title after McGregor decided not to defend it in favor of taking a highly lucrative boxing match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather's pay-per-view victory garnered more than $600 million in revenues, making it the second-biggest bout of all time.

McGregor's plea bargain paves his way back to the UFC octagon where, after some underwhelming pay-per-view cards, promoters will be eager to see their biggest star return.

McGregor's next fight could pit him against either lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, Canadian great Georges St. Pierre or Californian Nate Diaz, who remains the only man to have beaten McGregor in the octagon. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan