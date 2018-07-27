On Wednesday 25 of July, 2018, Pakistanis went to the polls for their eleventh general election in 70 years of statehood. It was also the third election in the last 10 years, and marked the first time the country has seen two democratically-elected legislatures complete their full, five-year terms in succession.

At the time of writing, official confirmation of results from 272 National Assembly seats, and nearly 700 seats across four provincial legislatures was still being awaited.

A number of administrative delays, including the failure of an electronic results transmission system, meant a delay in results of more than 24 hours after polls closed.

Headline trends, however, began to emerge by early morning Thursday, which showed the main opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) taking a commanding lead in over 110 National Assembly seats, setting it on course for a simple majority with the help of independently elected candidates.

Based on these trends, it is expected that the PTI chairperson, cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan, will almost certainly be elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan.

PTI’s electoral upsurge came on the back of a commanding performance in the provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where it combined strong candidates with intensive campaigning, as well as a surprisingly strong showing in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi.

The previous ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), tarnished by the disqualification and conviction of its leader and former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, saw its seat haul from 5 years ago reduce by almost half, and its support curtailed to its stronghold of central Punjab.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), which many expected would hold the cards in case of a hung parliament, retained its dominance in the province of Sindh but failed to make headway in any other part of the country. Both parties are now expected to sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly.

As has often been the case in the past, this election was not without controversy. Opposition parties raised questions about the fairness of the polls after reports emerged that party personnel were being evicted from polling booths during the counting process, and results were being withheld arbitrarily.

Coupled with the elongated delays in announcing seat-wide results (which still have not been completed), the previous incumbent, PMLN, and at least 5 other major parties raised immediate concerns about the validity of the reported results.

In the last few months, the PMLN has also raised concerns about ‘pre-poll rigging’ in the shape of the military’s coercive influence during the pre-election phase, which it deemed had skewed the playing field in favour of the PTI.

So far, there has been little evidence presented that would indicate a systematic attempt to compromise the polling process, beyond logistical and technical shortcomings.