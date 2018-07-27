A delegation from Syria Democratic Council, the political umbrella of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has arrived yesterday in Damascus to hold a round of talks with the Syrian regime.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey and the US have designated as a terror group, and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years.

The delegation would discuss the political and military situation in SDF-controlled areas in north and northeastern Syria.

This marks the first diplomatic relation and approach between Assad regime and a US-backed group since 2011.

SDF had recently announced that they were willing to start talks with Damascus regarding the situation in northern Syria.

TRT World's Obai Shahbandar has more.

Activists in northern Syria say that SDF is trying to get the regime's recognition of their own administration in north and northeastern Syria, and in return, SDF will hand over key areas and oil fields to regime forces and allow police forces to re-operate in the area.

Battle for Quneitra

Syria's southwestern Quneitra province includes the Golan Heights, most of which is annexed and occupied by Israel.

Syrian regime forces on Thursday raised the flag in the buffer zone separating Syrian-held territory from the Israeli-annexed Golan, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The part of the province to the east of the buffer zone fell almost totally under regime control after a brief military offensive followed by deals under which the rebels surrendered or were evacuated from the region.

Here is some background about the contested province.

On Israel's doorstep

The rocky plateau known as the Golan Heights overlooks Israel's Galilee region and Lake Tiberius to the south and west.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised internationally.

The region is strategically important for Syria because it also controls a key highway from the Jordanian border to the capital Damascus.