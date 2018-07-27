On June 26, 2018, the United States Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s executive order, widely dubbed as the “Muslim Ban.”

This decision came 932 days after Trump, then a Republican “longshot” candidate for the presidency, called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” This proposal, dismissed as mere campaign rhetoric by veteran pundits and aberrant bigotry non-emblematic of American society by others, reveals more about the country today than when originally uttered by Trump on December 7, 2015.

Indeed, the explicit bigotry of one private individual, with the diabolical design of mobilising Islamophobia into a full-fledged campaign strategy, would evolve into the law of the land.

This evolution, which marks the Muslim Ban’s transition from a deviant political proposal by a wayward candidate into standing immigration policy, unveils the roots and resilience of American Islamophobia.

Trump did not invent it, but identified its potency as a political tool, unearthed it, then deployed it fully to his advantage. The brazen Islamophobia Trump unleashed on the campaign trail alarmed the liberal and cosmopolitan peripheries of American society, but the nation’s core took to it zealously, registering approval of it in the ballot box by the droves.

The Islamophobia that Trump wielded on the campaign trail galvanised voters that tied their failures and fears to a looming Islamic threat, delivering him the presidency, and subsequently opening the door to the possibility of the Supreme Court upholding the ban.

In addition to revealing why the underbelly of American Islamophobia could be lifted to the core so rapidly, this evolution of Trump’s Islamophobia also illustrates the distinct yet linked dimensions of Islamophobia – an animus that cannot, and should not, be reduced to merely “fear and hatred of Muslims.”

The brash anti-Muslim ideas that Trump disseminated as a presidential candidate were, at that juncture, the views of one private individual, not yet fully sponsored by the state by way of presidential executive order or Supreme Court ruling.

In my book, American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear, I outline the parts and processes that form the makeup of this rising form of bigotry. I define Islamophobia as the presumption that Islam is inherently violent, alien and unassimilable, a presumption driven by the belief that expressions of Muslim identity correlate with a propensity for terrorism.

Beyond this foundational definition, Islamophobia is comprised of three dimensions: private, structural and dialectical Islamophobia.

The first dimension, private Islamophobia, is “the fear, suspicion, and violent targeting of Muslims by private actors.” Most notably hatemongers that vandalise mosques, bigots that target and attack visible Muslims, and murderers, like Craig Hicks, who killed three Muslim American students.