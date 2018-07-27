The beautiful game, the global game, the world game: call it what you will but the power and pull that football has over all other sports is an ability to unify, to bring cultures, races and religions closer together and to help understand the vast array of people and places where the game is played.

As we’ve seen over the past month though it also has the ability to tear those threads apart to the point where a prominent Swedish international had to read a public statement decrying racism at a training session during the World Cup and then a global superstar felt compelled to announce his international retirement shortly afterwards citing the same reasons.

The cases involving Swedish winger Jimmy Durmaz and German forward Mesut Ozil unfortunately could well be a portent of things to come in an age where greater access to information, the ease of movement across nations and a virulent edge to social media commentary are all clashing.

On the one hand football is at odds with most other professions on the planet in that, at the international level, it forces you to define your identity by the use of single nationality.

It’s well and fine being a Swedish-Turkish accountant, a German-Swiss doctor or a French-Congolese teacher but in international football you are, simply, one or the other.

On the other hand though football, more than most professions on the planet, has hugely benefited from immigration and the exchange of ideas, players, coaches and other staff across nations and continents.

The recent World Cup showed this in full clarity where there was an Iranian-born Australian forward, a Brazilian-born Russian fullback, an Angolan-born Portuguese midfielder, an Argentinian-born Uruguayan goalkeeper, a Ugandan-born Danish winger, a Canadian-born Moroccan keeper, a Cameroonian-born French defender, a Jamaican-born English striker and many, many others beside.

Indeed, if you took migration out of the picture, then the French side that won the World Cup would be barely able to field a team in a six-a-side competition.

If you did the same with England, you’d be left with half a team and that’s the case for many nations in the international arena, including Germany.

Defender Niklas Sule has Hungarian roots, Antonio Rudiger’s mother is from Sierra Leone, the fathers of Jerome Boateng, Sami Khedira and Mario Gomez are Ghanaian, Tunisian and Spanish respectively, and then there are the pair at the centre of the recent storm in Ilkay Gundogan and Ozil, both of Turkish background.

When the two English-based players were, along with German-born Turkish international Cenk Tosun, photographed in London with Turkish President Recep Teyyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup (mind you, at a charity event) it set off a firestorm of criticism in Germany that dominated the media landscape for weeks.

Ozil claims that one German politician, Bernd Holzhauer, called him a goat fu**er while a prominent Munich-based theatre figure, Werner Steer, told him to piss off to Anatolia.

There were also, by Ozil’s own account, numerous threatening phone calls and hate mail, sponsors that jumped ship and even his old school refused to welcome him back – all for an issue that he addressed as being completely apolitical in nature and which was merely honouring his Turkish heritage.

The President of the German Football Association (DFB), Reinhard Grindel, (a man who has previously described multiculturalism as a ‘mess’) demanded he return from his holiday to explain the photo and Ozil was hounded on media – both established and social – relentlessly and called all manner of things.

This continued through to the World Cup itself where, as Ozil explained on Twitter, one German ‘fan’ told him to “f**k off you Turkish shit, p**s off you Turkish pig.”

It was a similar story with the Swedish midfielder, Durmaz, standing in front of the entire playing and coaching staff to deliver a message denouncing the racist abuse that he faced on social media after giving away a free-kick late in a match against Germany.

In the statement Durmaz, born in Sweden to Assyrian parents, said he had been called ‘darkie, bloody Arab, terrorist and Taliban’ and it ended with the entire Swedish team supporting him by yelling ‘f**k racism.’

Unfortunately these incidents have not been isolated to the World Cup and there have been many such unfortunate events down the years but the recent cases of Durmaz and Ozil have attracted some high-profile support with the UK based anti-racism and inclusion body ‘Kick It Out’ calling the treatment of Ozil ‘extremely disappointing and racist.’