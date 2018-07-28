WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza teen dies of wounds after being shot by Israeli forces
At least 155 protesters have been killed and hundreds more wounded in the regular protests that began on March 30, demanding Palestinians' right to return to their homeland.
Gaza teen dies of wounds after being shot by Israeli forces
A Palestinian medic carries a child injured by Israeli forces on the Gaza border fence. / AA
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
July 28, 2018

A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli forces during protests along the border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17, and said he was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

Another two Palestinians were also killed on Friday, including a 12-year-old boy, who was shot east of Rafah.

The third, 43-year-old Ghazi Abu Mustafa, was shot in the head by Israeli forces east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

RECOMMENDED

Israel did not comment directly on the deaths but said about 7,000 Palestinian "rioters" threw rocks and rolled burning tyres at soldiers, and at the fence itself, at several locations along the border.

Israeli forces have already killed at least 155 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more since protests that began on March 30, in which Palestinians are demanding their right to return to their homeland.

Al Aqsa mosque reopensIsraeli police reopened Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday evening after clashes erupted with Palestinian worshippers following midday prayers at the flashpoint site.

Police said the clashes were sparked after Friday midday prayers as "rioters started to throw fireworks directly at police".

"Police entered the Temple Mount compound and began evacuating the site. During dispersal of the rioters police arrested a number of suspects," a statement said, using the Jewish name for the site.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan