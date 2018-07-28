A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli forces during protests along the border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17, and said he was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

Another two Palestinians were also killed on Friday, including a 12-year-old boy, who was shot east of Rafah.

The third, 43-year-old Ghazi Abu Mustafa, was shot in the head by Israeli forces east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.