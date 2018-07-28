A bombshell article published in The New Yorkeron Friday accused CBS chairman and chief executive, Leslie Moonves, of sexual misconduct stretching back decades and painted a broader picture of similar behavior within the most watched US television network.

The article makes Moonves, a distinguished executive who transformed CBS into a ratings winner, one of the most powerful American men implicated in the #MeToo era that ignited last year after the career implosion of Harvey Weinstein.

CBS announced that it had launched an investigation into the "recently reported" alleged misconduct. Reports about the story sent CBS shares tumbling more than six percent, hours before it was even published.

Six women who had professional dealings with Moonves told the magazine that he sexually harassed them between the 1980s and late 2000s.

Moonves, 68, joined CBS in 1995 from Warner Bros. Television, where his team developed hit shows such as Friends and ER.

Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, and two said Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers, The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow reported.

"I recognise that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely," Moonves said in a statement obtained.

"But I always understood and respected -- and abided by the principle -- that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career," he added.

'Appropriate action'

The New Yorker said 30 current or former employees complained that such behavior extended from Moonves to other parts of the corporation, including CBS News and its flagship investigative program 60 Minutes.

But his wife, Julie Chen, whom he married in 2004 and who is the host of Big Brother on CBS, said she fully supported her husband.

"Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being," she said on Twitter.