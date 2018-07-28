A US-backed militant group said on Saturday that it is seeking a roadmap for a decentralised Syria in talks with the Syrian regime which opened in Damascus this week.

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which controls a swathe of the north and northeast, said it had agreed with the regime to form joint committees to discuss the major issues after a first round of talks on Thursday and Friday.

The SDF is dominated by the PYD/YPG, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey and the US have designated as a terror group, and has been fighting the Turkish state for over 30 years.

Syria Democratic Council, the political umbrella of the SDF said the aim was to "clear the way for a broader and more comprehensive dialogue" and forge a "roadmap leading to a democratic and decentralised Syria."

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar explains the significance of the talks.

'Long and arduous negotiations'

Sihanouk Dibo, an adviser to the PYD said he expected the negotiations to be tough.

"It is still very early to talk of an agreement but we are working on it," he said.

"The negotiations will be long and arduous because the Damascus regime is very centralised."