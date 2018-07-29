WORLD
Turkey and Zambia sign agreements to boost bilateral ties
Signed in the presence of visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart in Lusaka, the 12 agreements cover areas ranging from trade and investment to tourism and diplomacy.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu attend an agreement- signing ceremony after delegation-level talks in Lusaka, Zambia. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
July 29, 2018

Turkey and Zambia signed 12 agreements in capital Lusaka on Saturday during the first-ever official visit by a Turkish president to the East African country.

The agreements covered agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism as well as investment, sports, and diplomacy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu attended the signing ceremony after delegation-level talks.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports from Lusaka, Zambia.

'Strengthening relations'

Speaking to reporters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the agreements were important, especially for "strengthening our relations”.

The Turkish president called for organising a joint economic commission “immediately”.

Turkish companies have experience and enjoy prestige at the international level in major contracting works such as power plants, dams, infrastructure, road and housing.

“I am confident that by attending tenders in Zambia, they will be successful and contribute to the upgrading of standards in these areas," he added.

Erdogan is in Zambia after attending a summit of emerging economies in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The three-day summit of BRICS  – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – concluded on Friday.

TRT World's Philip Owira brings more from Lusaka, Zambia.

SOURCE:AA
