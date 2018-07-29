Turkey and Zambia signed 12 agreements in capital Lusaka on Saturday during the first-ever official visit by a Turkish president to the East African country.

The agreements covered agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism as well as investment, sports, and diplomacy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu attended the signing ceremony after delegation-level talks.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports from Lusaka, Zambia.

'Strengthening relations'

Speaking to reporters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the agreements were important, especially for "strengthening our relations”.