Polls in Cambodia opened on Sunday amid criticism of a crackdown against dissenters by long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is set to hold on to power after nearly 33 years in office.

"All polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0000 GMT)," Dim Sovannarum, National Election Committee spokesman, told AFP news agency, in a vote that will continue for eight hours before counting begins.

The general election is the country's sixth since 1993 when it emerged from decades of war.

In the capital Phnom Penh, some people lined up early at polling stations in the city center clutching identification cards.

Last week, Cambodia blocked the websites of some independent media just before the election in which Hun Sen faces almost no challenge to his 33-year-old rule.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports from Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh.

Media targeted before polls