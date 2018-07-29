South Africa’s Lions fought back from 14 points down to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 44-26 in their Super Rugby semi-final on Saturday as Malcolm Marx and Kwagga Smith grabbed two tries each and winger Aphiwe Dyantyi scored a superb solo effort.

The Lions will play in the final for a third successive year, but must travel to New Zealand to meet the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch in the decisive encounter next Saturday.

The Waratahs scored two tries inside the opening eight minutes at Ellis Park to threaten an upset away win, but the Lions fought back to secure a thrilling victory, scoring six tries to their opponents’ four.

Courtnall Skosan scored the Lions’ other try with Ned Hanigan, Israel Folau, Tom Robertson and Jake Gordon going over for the Waratahs, who were level 19-19 at halftime but only managed to add to their points’ tally with five minutes left.

It was the third game in a row that the Lions looked to be sleepwalking at the start, as Hanigan scored a fourth-minute try for the Waratahs and Folau repeated the feat just four minutes later.

Yet the Lions did not panic and awoke from their slumber to impose themselves on the contest.

“We were under pressure and had to go back to the drawing board as the Tahs caught us early,” said Lions’ captain Warren Whiteley.

The Waratahs defence allowed Smith to drive through three tackles and score the home side’s first points after 21 minutes before Dyantyi’s brilliant effort four minutes later.