Boat carrying suspected FETO members capsizes in Aegean Sea
District Governor for Ayvalik, Gokhan Gorguluarslan said that the boat was carrying 16 Turkish citizens who were illegally trying to escape to Greece.
Nine were rescued and taken to hospital, then to the police station, while two still remain missing. / AA
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
July 29, 2018

An inflatable boat reportedly carrying Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members has sunk in the Aegean Sea killing six people including three babies.

District Governor for Ayvalik, Gokhan Gorguluarslan said the boat had 16 Turkish on board who were illegally trying to escape Turkey and were en route to the Greek island of Lesbos. 

Nine were rescued and taken to hospital, then to the police station.

Rescue workers are still searching for one missing person.

On July 15, 2016 FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey which killed at least 250 people and injured nearly 2,200.

Since the coup attempt, Turkey has sought Gulen's extradition from the US, and complained that the US is not moving fast enough.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

FETO has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private educational institutions that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group, including in the US.

SOURCE:AA
