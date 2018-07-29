WORLD
2 MIN READ
SDF still enjoying US support despite terrorist status
The SDF is largely made up of the YPG - the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group. But it still enjoys large huge US support.
SDF still enjoying US support despite terrorist status
Fighters from the YPG-dominated SDF stand together in Raqqa, Syria, October 16, 2017. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
July 29, 2018

The US says they're doing the best job of fighting Daesh in Syria.

The SDF have won a number of battles against Daesh and control large parts of northern Syria as a result. 

But US support for the SDF has been fiercely opposed by Turkey. 

For Ankara, the SDF is nothing more than a terrorist group.

The group is dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of the PKK terrorist group.

RECOMMENDED

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984.

The group, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for killing over 40,000 civilians and security personnel.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground