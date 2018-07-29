Leaders of the Philippines' mainstream separatist group on Sunday urged Muslims in the country's south to support a new autonomy law designed to tackle extremism and defuse a half-century of conflict in a referendum later this year.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which signed a peace deal with the government four years ago, gathered tens of thousands of supporters from all over the southern province of Mindanao to its base to begin a massive campaign for the law's approval.

President Rodrigo Duterte last signed the new autonomy legislation, called Bangsamoro Organic Law, allowing self-rule for Muslims in 2022, hoping to end a conflict that has killed more than 120,000 people and displaced two million.

Muslims urged to vote for the law

"Our real journey towards self-determination is just starting," Mohagher Iqbal, the rebel group's chief negotiator said, adding there are still challenges ahead that could stop the implementation of the law.

Speaking earlier to thousands of supporters, including women and children, he asked them to vote for the approval of the law expanding the territories covered by the Muslim autonomous area in the south, although he warned of some potential obstacles.

"We still don't know if there are groups or individuals who will question the new autonomy law before the supreme court," he told a cheering crowd in a speech livestreamed on social media.

Supporters chanted "God is great" and "Yes to BOL" in the rebel camp in the middle of coconut and banana groves.

On Sunday many of the group's members, who have endured decades of conflict, said they supported the law.

"This is the beginning of peace in Mindanao. This is the start of unity between Muslims and Christians," housewife Babaidi Budain told AFP news agency.

Duterte invites Abu Sayyaf to peace talks

This week Duterte also offered peace to the Daesh-linked Abu Sayyaf – a group that notoriously beheaded several of their kidnap victims which included both locals and foreigners.