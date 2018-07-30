Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 said on Monday that an investigation report released to them offered no new findings to explain the plane's mysterious disappearance.

The report comes two months after Malaysia called off a privately funded underwater search for the aircraft carrying 239 people that disappeared on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

The report highlighted mistakes and protocols and guidelines that were not followed, however, the families told reporters after a briefing on the report, set for release to the media at 06:30 GMT.

"We hope that these mistakes will not be repeated and that measures are put in place to prevent them in the future," said Grace Nathan, a lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy, was on the plane.

Journalist Zan Azlee has the latest from Kuala Lumpur.

"The one point they stressed was that this report was not to assign blame, it was only a safety investigation," she said, adding that the investigators were limited in their effort, as it was based on information supplied to them.