The Mesut Ozil case is a watershed in Germany, a fatal signal to millions of young people with a migrant background.

This case reinforces their feelings of not being welcome in Germany. If even a national football player and world champion is exposed to racism and does not receive support from politicians, society and the German Football Association, many ask themselves: what should we do to be accepted as full members of this society?

For young Muslims in Germany, the feelings of exclusion are especially acute. They feel disadvantaged not only because of their origin, but also because of their religion. In his letter of resignation Mesut Ozil asks whether there are criteria for being German, which he does not fulfil.

"My friends Lukas Podolski and Miroslav Klose are never called German-Polish, so why am I German-Turkish? Is it because it is Turkey? Is it because I'm a Muslim?"

What Ozil says in his resignation statement is not new. Ozil merely describes what many people with a migrant background have always thought and how they have always felt. It is not new, but it has now been put into words by someone who has a broad audience beyond German borders. The whole world is suddenly discussing the inner life of Muslims in general and German Muslims with Turkish migration background in Germany:

"I am German, if we win, if we lose, I am an immigrant"

In Germany and Europe, we have been experiencing increasing xenophobia for many years, which is particularly evident when it comes to Muslim communities. Muslims are in the public spotlight like no other community in Europe. In public disputes, they are often portrayed as a supposedly backward, unenlightened, uneducated, and violent group to be feared.

Numerous studies have already investigated and revealed the negative consequences of these public debates. As it stands, many people are afraid of Muslims, avoiding any contact if they can. And these are not only people from the political far right, but rather even ordinary people from the modest centre.

In daily life, people experience the effects in almost all walks of life. They are disadvantaged in their search for work and housing, and are not allowed to wear headscarves in public due to legal regulations in some federal states.

It is not uncommon that Islamophobia manifests itself through violent and criminal acts targeting Muslims, especially those speaking for a peaceful coexistence. The rejection of people of Muslims has reached a point where there are no longer even given any expressions of solidarity when arson attacks are carried out on mosques or when women are attacked on the street for wearing a headscarf.