Ukraine lost the bulk of a legal dispute against Russia on Monday, when a World Trade Organization dispute panel struck out many of its arguments about Russia refusing to import Ukrainian railway equipment, a major export earner for Kiev.

Ukraine complained to the WTO in 2015 after Russia suspended conformity assessment certificates for Ukrainian rolling stock, railroad switches and other railroad equipment, which Ukraine said amounted to an effective ban.

The ruling by the WTO panel of three adjudicators said Ukraine had failed to make the case that Russia was systematically blocking imports of its railway products.

Locomotives, rolling stock and other railway equipment had been Ukraine's most valuable export to Russia in 2011, before the diplomatic estrangement of the two former allies, accounting for $3.2 billion out of a total of $19.8 billion of export sales to Russia in that year.

Collapse

The value of the railway exports subsequently collapsed, and were worth less than $150 million annually in the past three years.