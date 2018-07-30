Over the years, traditional archery has been replaced by Olympic archery all over the world. However, in the last 15 years or so, the demand for traditional archery has increased in Turkey as well as in the Far East, Europe and South Asia.

The popularity of period dramas on television has played a role in piquing the interest in weapons from the Middle Ages.

And this has given shops a bullseye for their product sales in both the Turkish and the international markets.