Before the two Koreas held a meeting in the demilitarised zone (DMZ), US claimed its spy satellites detected renewed activity at a North Korean missile factory.

But photos and infrared imaging released, only show vehicles moving in and out of a facility at Sanumdong and do not show any missile construction.

The Washington Post reports that senior US intelligence officials are claiming that North Korea are building one or two new liquid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles at the large research facility on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

The White House said it did not comment on intelligence.

Two Koreas hold talks

North and South Korea's meeting, their second since June, held in the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone (DMZ), was designed to follow on from an inter-Korean summit in April at which leaders of the two Koreas agreed to defuse tensions and halt "all hostile acts."

Kim Do-gyun, the South's chief negotiator who is in charge of North Korea policy at the defence ministry, told reporters before leaving for the DMZ that he would make efforts to craft "substantive" measures to ease tensions and build trust.

South Korea's defence ministry said last week it plans to reduce guard posts and equipment along the heavily fortified border as an initial step to implement the agreement.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.