Turkey’s national security establishment on Monday blasted recent threatening language by US towards Turkey as out of bounds and disrespectful.

Relations between the countries soured after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over detained American pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.

In a statement, the National Security Council said that the threatening language that the US used towards Turkey shows disrespect for relations between two countries and is “unacceptable.”

Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by both the US and Turkey.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for Brunson for committing crimes on behalf of terrorist groups without being a member, with up to 20 years for political or military espionage.

The statement comes after Turkey's National Security Council convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first time since Turkey’s presidential system came into effect.

