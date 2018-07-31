The 10th round of Syria peace talks, known as the Astana Peace Process, are set to start in Sochi in Russia on Tuesday will address the latest situation in de-escalation zones in Idlib, Syria, the return of refugees, release of prisoners, and the formation of a committee that will rewrite Syria's constitution.

During the ninth meeting held on May 14-15, all parties had agreed to maintain the de-escalation zones.

However, regime forces and their allies took control of the de-escalation zones in the Homs region, Daraa, and Quneitra following a heavy offensive.

Last week, the regime began a military buildup in southwestern Idlib in a bid to attack Syria’s northwestern Turkmen Mountain region, which is located within the de-escalation zones.

Idlib is set to be a top issue during the Sochi meeting, as the Turkish delegation is expected to stress the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the region.