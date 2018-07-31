TÜRKİYE
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia discuss Syrian charter committee
The informal consultations in Sochi were held as part of the Astana talks, started last year to mainly deal with battlefield issues such as ceasefires and de-escalation zones.
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a round of negotiations with the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. / Reuters
July 31, 2018

The UN’s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he has discussed the formation of a committee to rewrite Syria's constitution with representatives of Turkey, Iran, and Russia. 

The informal consultations took place on day two of the 10th round of peace talks in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi.

The talks were part of the Astana format to end the war in Syria, an initiative led by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

After the gathering, the UN envoy told journalists that the meeting had been "useful."

Earlier the regime and opposition each submitted to de Mistura a list of 50 candidates to represent them on the committee.

In addition to the formation of a constitutional committee, the 10th round of talks is focused on the latest situation in de-escalation zones in Idlib, the return of refugees, and the release of prisoners.

Last week, the regime began a military buildup in southwestern Idlib in a bid to attack Syria’s northwestern Turkmen Mountain region, which is located within the de-escalation zones.

Idlib is set to be a top issue during the Astana meeting, as the Turkish delegation is expected to stress the importance of maintaining the ceasefire regime in the region.

