The Civil Rights Movement, opposition to the Vietnam War, and a disillusionment with the authoritarian nature of Communism and socialism gave birth to the international New Left in the 1960s, culminating with global anti-war protests in 1968. Today, a New Far Right is being internationalised, fueled by a primary source: Islamophobia.

Given leftist politics trace their roots in the principles of emancipation, liberation, equality and social justice, it’s easy to forget that the primary terror threat for law enforcement agencies in the Western world for much of the 1970s were leftist organisations.

Leftist terror groups like the Italian Red Brigades, Japanese Red Army, Red Army Faction, the French Action Directe, and the American Weather Underground (founded with the goal of bringing an end to US imperialism), carried out a combined total of more than several thousand terror attacks across Europe and the United States in the 1970s and 80s.

These leftist terror groups shared a common core set of beliefs, including vehement opposition to their own governments, Western colonialism, the European order, US imperialism, Cold War politics, all alongside an expressed solidarity with anti-colonial and civil rights movements.

Many of these groups also shared another stand out feature in common: they were funded by the Soviet Union.

In particular, the KGB and East Germany’s secret intelligence agency—the Stasi—provided European leftist terror groups like the Italian Red Brigades, Red Army Faction and the 2nd June Movement in Germany with funding, arms, and training, with the hope these groups would, through their use of violence, destabilise the European democratic order and weaken Western democratic states.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in the late 1980s, however, support for leftist terror groups dried up, bringing a sudden halt to the terror wave of the New Left.

The Russian ‘New Wave’

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB operative, aims to restore the glory days of the Soviet Union by turning to the same old playbook. But instead of utilising the far-left, like the Soviet Union had five decades earlier, Putin is galvanising far-right groups across the world to destabilise the European democratic order, undermine Western alliances, and create havoc within Western democratic states – and Islamophobia and xenophobia is the glue that is bringing these far-right groups and individuals across the globe together.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a new internationalised far right: propelled by deep antipathy towards Muslims,” observes Hope Not Hate, a UK based anti-racist advocacy group.

We now know Russia used Islamophobia as a central pivot point in its effort to influence the 2016 US election in Donald Trump’s favour. It did this by establishing online troll farms, amplifying anti-Muslim tweets and posts on social media, while at the same time setting up thousands of fake social media accounts to portray extremist Islamic views as emblematic of the typical American Muslim.

For example, a Facebook page titled United Muslims of America pushed erroneous memes claiming Trump’s opponent, Hilary Clinton, admitted to “creating, funding, and arming” Al Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh). It also purchased advertisements on Facebook promoting fake nationwide Islamic rallies.

Whereas pamphlets were the propaganda medium of choice for leftist radicals in the 1970s, the Internet is the preferred medium for the emerging internationalised far right. Far-right groups share anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant memes, while also amplifying those who peddle in the demonisation of the perceived foreign other.

Russia’s effort to internationalise the far-right via Islamophobia has been so effective that the US ambassador to the United Kingdom lobbied the British government to release infamous anti-Muslim hate preacher Tommy Robinson from prison, who is serving a 13 month sentence for defying a court order.