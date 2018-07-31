India's Tata Motors Ltd reported its first quarterly loss in nearly three years on Tuesday as its British unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sold fewer of its luxury cars to dealerships in China and expenses rose.

Dealers in China delayed purchases to benefit from an import duty cut that came into effect after the end of the quarter, the automaker said.

China decided to cut import tariffs for cars and car parts to 15 percent for most vehicles from 25 percent starting July 1, opening up greater access to the world's largest auto market and helping to ease a recent flare-up in trade tensions with the United States. The move should in coming quarters provide a boost for overseas carmakers.

"We expect sales and financial results to improve over the remainder of the financial year ... with the new lower duties effective in China," JLR CEO Ralf Speth said in Tata's results statement.

China and Brexit concerns

Tata Motors' Chief Financial Officer Pathamadai Balaji said headwinds facing JLR included its China sales levels as well as worries over Britain's departure from the European Union and the diesel policy in Europe.

"China is probably the biggest one. We need to ensure China gets back to the growth rate that it was before the announcement of duty cuts," Balaji told reporters.

In terms of Brexit, he said the company was preparing for worst-case scenarios, without elaborating, and was "gearing up for any eventuality that may be there."

His comments came as the head of Britain's car industry warned on Tuesday that if Britain were to leave the EU without a trade deal with the bloc that would raise costs and sow chaos for carmakers and consumers alike.