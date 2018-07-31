Turkey is not a country that can be easily dispensed with, said the Turkish presidential spokesman on Tuesday.

"Everyone should know ... It may be the F-35 fighter jets or other issues. Turkey is not without alternatives," said Ibrahim Kalin, responding to US threats to impose sanctions or halt weapons sales to Turkey.

"The US using threatening language, using an ongoing legal issue as an excuse is unacceptable," Kalin told reporters at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Turkish-US relations soured after President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested in December 2016 on terrorism-related charges.

His charges include spying for the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by both the US and Turkey, as well as the EU.

He is also suspected of helping what Turkish authorities have dubbed the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which is accused of masterminding a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.