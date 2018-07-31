Facebook said it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence US politics on its platforms.

The company said it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" political behaviour and appeared to be fake. Nearly 300,000 people followed at least one of the accounts.

Facebook stopped short of saying the effort was aimed at influencing the US midterm elections in November, although the timing of the suspicious activity would be consistent with such an attempt.

According to a Facebook official, the company this week briefed members of the House and Senate as well as officials at the Department of Homeland Security.

The official declined to be named because the briefings were private. Facebook disclosed its findings after The New York Times reported on them earlier Tuesday.

The company said it doesn't know who is behind the efforts, but said there may be connections to Russia.

Links to Russia Internet Research Agency

Facebook said it has found some links between the accounts it removed and the accounts created by Russia's Internet Research Agency that it removed before and after the 2016 US presidential elections.

The company gave a detailed breakdown of what it had found on its website on a page headlined "Removing Bad Actors on Facebook".

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, called the disclosure "further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation."