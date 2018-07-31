ISTANBUL – At the 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival, organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, musicians of a wide spectrum performed this year, even rock luminaries such as Nick Cave and Robert Plant. The summer festival, which ended in mid-July, also offered Istanbulites the beautiful melodies of pianist Omar Sosa and violinist and singer Yilian Canizares, two Cubans who have made Europe their home.

Though Sosa and Canizares pursue their own careers, they also perform together in frequent intervals. TRT World sat with them for what turned out to be a candid interview filled with jovial laughter.

OMAR SOSA: I love this country. I’ve come quite a few times now. I think it’s my fifth time. I used to come here with Pozitif [concert organisation company that used to own the Babylon club in the Asmalimescit district in Beyoglu]. They used to have a club around here. I played two times in Babylon. I’m talking about back in the day. Now I’m 53 years old, I came here when I was twentysomething – no, in my thirties. We had such a good time!There’s still a Babylon, but it has moved. It’s in Sisli now, in Bomonti. Pozitif sold it.

OS: Everything is evolving, everything changes. The idea is to keep the spirit, in whatever you want to say and do it, keep the spirit, be alive and be consistent with your spirit.

Can you tell us a bit about your project, “Aguas”? How did it come about?

OS: “Aguas” has come out in a really interesting way. I remember Yilian opened one of my concerts with her band and I fell in love with her – not physically, but in a musical way. I remember after the concert I was touched by her energy, the way she moved, the way she sang, the way she played violin and sang at the same time. And I remember ... when we finished the concert I just stayed.

She’s Cuban like me, but from a different generation. She’s in her 30s, I’m in my 50s. I’m kind of an old man compared to her. but we both have the same feeling and we both think about the way of creating music in a spiritual way.

I told her, "Do you want to do a project together?" She said, "What? I’m glad to do a project together.” A few months later, she came to my house in Menorca in the Mediterranean, and we created music. I remember I was sick but being with her was really powerful. Everything came out very fluent.

We created music together, and we both decided let’s create contemplative music, not demonstrative music – because basically when you hear about Cuban musicians or Latin musicians or African musicians ... in people’s mind they need to be aggressive ... loud! A lot of rhythm! Of course, in live concerts we balance the contemplative side with the, let’s say, the lion, the female lion, you know, the female power.

We did this project after we were together in my house. We went to the studio in Udine In Italy for a week. We spent a week there, recording, eating really good food, drinking really good wine, and the music came out very gentle and contemplative.

This is all reflected in the music that we did. Of course live, this music, with the music that we play now [is a variation], because the record is one moment. The way I look at the picture, you’re in print. You’re in print a moment of your life. But every day is a new moment of your life. So now, we develop the record in the way we live now: she was into electronic [music], by that time she wasn’t into electronic anymore, and now she’s in that kind of vibe .... She developed more stuff, actually we play music, it made me want to go and record next a record. Because this recording we did three years ago and the record’s going to come out in October. So we started touring now.

In a way, I don’t say the music’s old because the music is never old, but the moment that we live in now with the music is what it is. It’s still the flavour; it’s still the soul; it’s still the root, and this is something we would like to say on the record.

How did you two meet? How did you decide to perform and record together?

OS: We met four or five years ago. Four years ago.

YILIAN CANIZARES: In France.

OS: In France, in a castle. I’ll tell you, I was impressed. Not only because she’s a beautiful lady, but the way she approached ... on stage, the way she accomplished the energy around her with the people around her, it touched me. Her playing and her voice. And she was doing it both together I was like, “Wow!”

She’s from another generation, but like I said before, we [both] feel the music in a different way. The spirituality inside the music is something fundamental. In every project we do as solo artists and all the projects I have done all of these years. It’s a lot of connection.

We don’t force anything. Everything comes naturally. Because there’s no reason to force anything; it’s one of the reasons to be together. We have our own careers, but together we develop something that is our voice. Our sense. It’s completely different. Her scene is completely different of my own scene, and this is for me one of the important rules when you do a collaboration: combine the energy; enjoy the energy of the other person; be open to learn. I learn a lot with her.

YC: What can I say … [laughter] It’s great because from the beginning of the project we say we want to be a duo; it’s not like two people who just play together and everyone goes a different way. We wanted to compose together, and we did it. The music is an extension of our experience as friends, human beings, the connection we have as Cubans living outside of Cuba, the spirituality and all these things we talk about when we are together.

OS: Nostalgia …

YC: Yes nostalgia, we want it to pass through our music to the audience. And ... from the very beginning we had this very clear [idea].

You are both Cuban musicians living outside the island. How was life growing up in Cuba? When and how did you leave?

YC: We came from different generations but I guess it’s a big big chance; having been born in a country that has such a rich and amazing cultural heritage. Of course we have a lot of economic problems.

For me, maybe the biggest change when I left Cuba is that I could open not only as a person but my ears to different music from all over the world, which is very important when you are an artist. I want to meet Turkish musicians because for me it’s important; if I’m here, I want to learn from here.

This in Cuba is very difficult because we are kind of isolated. I think that’s why with Omar we can talk the same language because we have gone through the same process, living on an island taking all these restrictions and then opening to the world, opening our ears to different cultures, different ways of thinking, different ways of seeing music. We got all these elements and we put it in our music – which is important I think.