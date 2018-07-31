BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
The cherry on top of Turkey's fruit exports
Of all the fruits and vegetables flown out of Turkey, cherries are the biggest moneymaker, with a value of nearly $6 million.
The cherry on top of Turkey's fruit exports
Harvest season for cherries lasts up to 30 days in many countries. In Turkey, it continues for three months until August. / TRTWorld
July 31, 2018

From the orchards to foreign grocers, Turkey's luscious cherries chart a careful journey to make sure they arrive fresh and unblemished.

Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports reached $1.2 billion in the first half of 2018. Exports by air cargo jumped 130 percent from the same period last year to $12.2 million.

One cherry exporter, Veysel Tuysuz, says a quicker turnaround time has helped a lot. "In the past, our trucks carrying our cherries to Norway would arrive in the region six days. The quality of our cherries would deteriorate ... but now we have that period reduced to three hours and all of our products are sold ... in Norway within six days."

Turkish Airlines cargo subsidiary will carry 600 tonnes of cherries to Oslo this year, opening up business opportunities in new markets.

RECOMMENDED

Among all the fruits and vegetables flown out of Turkey, cherries are the biggest moneymaker with a value of nearly $6 million.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir has more on the expanding market for Turkey's fruits and vegetables. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground