On July 23, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that certain actions taken by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Qatar since the Gulf dispute erupted have been in violation of international law.

The ICJ found the UAE guilty of breaching Articles 1 and 5 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD). On June 11, Qatar filed this lawsuit only against the UAE because the other Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) members—Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—are not signatories of CERD.

Ultimately, the ICJ accepted three out of the nine provisional measures requested by Qatar,ruling that Emirati authorities must reunite family members separated by the air blockade, permit Qatari students to freely travel and finish their studies in the UAE, and grant Qatari nationals access to judicial services in the Emirates.

Qatari and Emirati officials and media outlets responded to the ICJ ruling differently, portraying the decision as favorable to their respective sides. Qatar’s leadership and press hailed the ruling as a victory for Doha as well as the international system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "Qatar is very pleased that the court has not been affected by attempts to repudiate and change the facts, and taken decisive steps to minimize their effect on our people… this is just the first step in a long struggle to vindicate our rights, but it sends a strong early signal to the UAE that its actions will not be tolerated. Qatar will now press forward, and we trust the UAE will meet its international obligations and comply with the court's order in the meantime."

The UAE’s stated-owned news agency, WAM,reported how the decision demonstrated that Doha’s arguments are “without a valid base and were unsupported by evidence.” The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash went to social media to assert that the “judges refused the Qatari requests”, referring to the six out of nine that the ICJ rejected.

Gulf Newsreported how the “UAE welcomed the decision” and that “the ICJ refused to grant any of the provisional measures specifically requested by Qatar.” The Dubai-based daily continued: “By a very narrow margin, the Court indicated certain measures with which the UAE is already in compliance. The ICJ’s decision reflects that provisional measures sought by Qatar are without a valid basis. Instead of these unproductive manoeuvres, Qatar should be engaging with the legitimate concerns of the UAE and the other three States that have ended relations with Qatar regarding its continuing support for terrorism.”

Turning to the law

Although not the final ruling, the ICJ’s decision has helped Qatar in its efforts to turn to organs of international law to make its case against the UAE and the other ATQ members, which Doha accuses of illegally imposing the blockade since June 5, 2017.

However, what remains to be seen is how the decision impacts realities on the ground.