The US-backed Syrian Democratic Council, SDC, which is dominated by the YPG – the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group – announced on Saturday that they were having talks with the Assad regime to find a possible political solution for the areas it controlled in the northern part of the war-torn country.

The SDC said that they were holding negotiations with the regime and are ready to accept Bashar al Assad’s rule in their territory in return for autonomy.

The council is a rebranding of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) formed by the PKK-linked YPG terror group with the support of the US, which allied with the group in Syria to fight the Daesh terror group.

It has been controlling nearly a quarter of the country thanks to Washington’s funding and arming despite Turkey’s vehement objections.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984, and it has been responsible for killing over 40,000 civilians and security personnel.

The SDC said it met Syrian regime officials at Bashar al Assad’s invitation, but there was no immediate comment from Damascus.

Following the expulsion of Daesh from major cities of the country, the Assad regime has regained most opposition areas and has taken control of Golan Heights in the past few months with Russian and Iranian help.

Confident about the support from his allies, Assad in May had threatened to attack areas held by the US-backed group.

"The only problem left in Syria is the SDF ... We have one option, to live with each other as Syrians. If not, we're going to resort ... to liberating those areas by force," he said in an interview with the broadcaster Russia Today.

Speaking to TRT World, Abdullah Agar, a Turkish security analyst, said that the negotiations were not addressing the main problems of the Syrian nation.

“The Sunni-Arab population comprises the main core of the demographic structure in this region, but there was no mention of them in these talks,” Agar told TRT World.

“There is a very complicated balance of power in Syria, and the sides are testing each other according to gains they have made during the seven-year-long clashes. These negotiations could only be defined as an early stage for a possible political solution, however, it doesn’t have a potential to solve the crisis across the country.”

What was on the table in Damascus?

The Syrian regime and the US-backed group have seemed to be enemies, whereas they mostly avoided conflicts during the long-time civil war.

“I am not surprised of the negotiations between the two. The [Assad] regime has left them a vast territory at the very beginning of the Syrian revolution. Both are against the opposition,” Ali Bakeer, a political analyst and researcher in international affairs told TRT World.

Military cooperation, economic autonomy and integration of the YPG-controlled areas and partnership against Turkish influence in the region topped the agenda, Anadolu Agencyreported on Friday, citing security sources.

The group in Damascus was represented by Ilham Ahmed and Ibrahim Katfan, who both have good ties with the Americans, the source said.

Local media close to the PKK-linked group reported a 12-point roadmap, which said Raqqa and Deir Ezzor – Syria's oil-rich eastern provinces – would be handed over to the regime “without any trouble.”

“Even if the PKK gives control of these areas to the regime, they would still continue to pose a threat for Turkey’s national security,” Agar said.

The document also said the PKK-related group would cut off its ties with foreign countries.

The SDC said on Saturday that it had decided with the regime to “chart a roadmap for a decentralised Syria."