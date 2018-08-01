The Turkish parliament in late July approved a bill to establish the International Health Services (USHAS), an institution with the goal of helping Ankara regulate and promote the country's health sector.

The USHAS plans to present the services and opportunities provided by the Turkish medical sector to the international community. It also co-ordinates the operations of both public and private medical organisations and supports them.

With the launch of the USHAS, Turkey also aims to fully develop the potential of its healthcare sector.

Starting in the 2000s, Turkey has made numerous investments in the health sector to increase the standard of medical services provided to attract people from around the world.

Booming healthcare sector

Medical tourism has become a booming sector in Turkey with 700,000 people visiting the country in 2017, head of Istanbul International Health Tourism Association (ISTUSAD) Emre Ali Kodan said.

In 2008, around 75,000 health tourists visited Turkey and that figure has increased tenfold in 10 years, he added.

"We expect 850,000 visitors for medical tourism in 2018, it [the figure] may approach a million."

The chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), Firuz Baglikaya, said the aim was to increase the number of health tourists visiting Turkey to two million under the country's Vision 2023 plan.

He said the size of the global health tourism market was approaching the $100-billion mark and added that 11 million people travelled around the world to receive treatment and healthcare.

Baglikaya said, “[The] health sector has been growing [by] 25 percent every year. Spending on healthcare per person is about $6,500 in the world [on average in a year].”

He added that under Turkey's Vision 2023 plan, $10 billion had been set for the thermal health sector alone.

In 2016, about 700,000 hair transplant surgeries were performed around the globe. Some 100,000 of those were done in Turkey.

Advisor to rector of Istanbul Technical University, H Omer Tontus, who is also the author of many articles on health tourism in Turkey, told TRT World, “Health tourism hasn’t reached its full potential in Turkey yet, and one of the reasons is that the sector is managed by more than one institution.”

According to Tontus, the new USHAS bill aimed to bring all activities related to health tourism under the same roof and to manage all operations.

"Thereby, it gives very [good] benefits for the sector. Many bureaucratic procedures can be bypassed to benefit the sector as was the case of national carrier Turkish Airlines," he said.

Tontus also thought that Turkey would consider expanding not only the services offered in hospitals but also in the rehabilitation sector's thermal zones and elderly care centres.

“If Turkey wants to reach $20 billion under the vision of 2023, emphasis should be laid on thermal tourism and the sector should be expanded by integrating additional medical services into it.”

He added that because the diagnostic equipment for MRI, tomography and ultrasound were imported, the profits from health tourism were ploughed into purchases from abroad. However, in the case of thermal tourism which did not rely on imported equipment, all profits from that sector could be channelled back into the domestic wellness industry.

Elaborating on the benefits reaped by the state from the medical sector, Tontus explained that if a person visited Istanbul for a hair transplant, only the payments made to the hospital were as counted as pure profit, but the expenditures for the person accompanying the patient were only considered as indirect revenue, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO) accounting rules.