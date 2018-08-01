After more than 11 years abroad – a decade of it behind bars – former Democratic Republic of Congo warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba returned home on Wednesday to huge crowds and police firing tear gas, reflecting the country's high-voltage political mood.

Bemba, 55, throwing down the gauntlet to his rival President Joseph Kabila, has vowed to contest twice-delayed elections due to take place on December 23.

He landed at Kinshasa from Belgium aboard a private plane after the International Criminal Court (ICC) acquitted him of war-crimes charges in June.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them chanting anti-Kabila slogans, gathered along the city's main highway, prompting police to fire tear gas to try to make a path for his open-topped Mercedes.

The crowd was the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest politically-related gathering in two years – since 2016, Kabila has cracked down heavily on protests.

Analysts say Bemba's return throws even more uncertainty into an already volatile election. Candidates must submit their applications by August 8 and physically be in the country to do so.

TRT World spoke to Michael Tshibangu, President of the Association for Development and Democracy in Congo, who said Bemba’s return could stir tensions in DRC.

The DRC has never known a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960 – and some experts fear the current crisis may spiral into bloodshed.

Two wars unfolded from 1996-97 and from 1998-2003 that sucked in other countries in central and southern Africa. Smaller, but still bloody, conflicts dog the centre and east of the vast country today.

Kabila tension

Kabila, 47, took over from his father, Laurent-Desire Kabila, after he was assassinated by a bodyguard in 2001.

His regime has long had a reputation for corruption, inequality and unrest.

Kabila was scheduled to stand down at the end of 2016 after his second elected term, technically the last permitted under the constitution.

But he has stayed in office, invoking a constitutional clause enabling him to stay in power until a successor is elected.