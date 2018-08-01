Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said PKK terrorists would "pay for the massacre" of a Turkish soldier's baby and his wife who were killed by a roadside bomb planted by PKK terrorists.

Nurcan Karakaya, the wife of a soldier, and her 11-month-old baby boy Bedirhan Mustafa Karakaya were killed on Tuesday when a roadside bomb planted by PKK terrorists exploded in southeastern Turkey's Yuksekova district.

Nurcan died on the spot, while the 11-month-old succumbed to his wounds at the Yuksekova Public Hospital.

"They [PKK terror group] will pay for the massacre," Erdogan said at the funeral service in Sarkisla district in central Sivas province.

The president conveyed his condolences to Karakaya's husband and family members at the cemetery.

Fight against terrorism