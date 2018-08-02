Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday he had been talking to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to try to defuse tension over this week's presidential election after violent clashes on the streets of Harare.

Writing on Twitter, Mnangagwa also called for an independent investigation into the violence, in which three people were killed after soldiers were deployed to the streets of the capital on Wednesday.

He said that those responsible should be identified and brought to justice and urged political leaders to advocate for peace "as this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close."

Shortly after the violence erupted on Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa took to Twitter, blaming the opposition for deadly violence in the capital that he said was "meant to disrupt the electoral process."

"We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace," he said, adding the government "went out of its way" to try to ensure the elections were peaceful.

Police seek military help

Zimbabwe's police say they have invoked a strict security act that forbids public gatherings after security forces swept into the capital to disperse hundreds of opposition protesters angry over Monday's election results.

Police have said they requested the military's help because they were "unable to cope."

Zimbabwean authorities say the military will remain in the capital until "this situation is over," a reference to opposition protests over alleged manipulation of Monday's election results.

Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu accused the opposition of using the presence of international election observers to "grandstand" and cause "anarchy."

Zimbabweans were shocked after the military swept into Harare and opened fire to disperse opposition supporters. At least three people were killed.

TRT World spoke to Harare-based journalist Columbus Mavhunga for the latest. He says the situation on the ground remains tense and talks about the outcome of the election commission press conference.